ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 249,899 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 31,514 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 665.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Insider Activity at HP

HP Price Performance

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,022. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP stock opened at $29.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.