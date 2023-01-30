Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,844 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.69.

EMN opened at $86.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.06 and its 200 day moving average is $85.51. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $124.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

