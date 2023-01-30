Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of V.F. worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in V.F. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Up 1.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $30.45 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.