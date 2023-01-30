Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $5.77 Million Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Teleflex worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,335,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,946 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after buying an additional 83,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Teleflex by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,977,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $486,104,000 after buying an additional 43,265 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 484.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 779,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $191,646,000 after buying an additional 646,074 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Teleflex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $173,712,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.62.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $243.86 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $356.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.17. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

