Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 911 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $86.16 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $177.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.64 and a 200 day moving average of $85.54.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SWK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.