Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 911 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently commented on SWK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
