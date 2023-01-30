Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $6.11 Million Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Loews by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 15.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 21.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Loews Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on L shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:L opened at $60.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.08 and a 200 day moving average of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $68.20.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 6.53%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.25%.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

