Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $44.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.34. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -150.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

