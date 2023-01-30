Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Leidos by 329.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 79.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS stock opened at $96.49 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at $23,689,845.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at $23,689,845.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,145 shares of company stock worth $6,583,348 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.