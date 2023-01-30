Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $6.57 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the first quarter worth $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the first quarter worth $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 38.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.79.

Boston Properties Trading Up 5.2 %

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $73.70 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.03 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.14. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 67.59%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Articles

