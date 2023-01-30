Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Buys 428 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Generac worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,666,000 after buying an additional 185,898 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 92.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after buying an additional 814,325 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 19.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,354,000 after buying an additional 211,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 737,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,304,000 after buying an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $117.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $329.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

