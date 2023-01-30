Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $6.23 Million Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Western Digital worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Western Digital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Western Digital by 242.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 194,869 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,959 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $44.97 on Monday. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.87.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

