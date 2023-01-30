AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,760.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,279,532 shares of company stock worth $3,043,889,702 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $164.16 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $132.00 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

