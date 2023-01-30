Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in onsemi were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in onsemi by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,815 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in onsemi by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,480,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,637,000 after acquiring an additional 861,793 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in onsemi by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,054,000 after acquiring an additional 67,644 shares during the period. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its stake in onsemi by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,255 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of onsemi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.06.

Shares of ON opened at $73.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.76. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $77.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. onsemi’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

