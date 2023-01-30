Commerce Bank Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Newmont by 73.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 24,254 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Newmont by 39.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Newmont by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 214,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,519.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,662 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newmont Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.07.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $53.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.97. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

