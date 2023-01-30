Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 58,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 15.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,101,000 after acquiring an additional 74,188 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 12.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $121.65 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $107.90 and a fifty-two week high of $175.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.