Commerce Bank Decreases Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Spire by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Spire by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 130,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Spire from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of SR opened at $71.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.88. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $79.24.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $314.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.97 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Spire’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Further Reading

