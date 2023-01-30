Commerce Bank Lowers Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,662 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $127.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.21. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.67 and a 52-week high of $160.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 30.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.46.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.