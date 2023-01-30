20,663 Shares in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC) Acquired by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the second quarter worth $2,910,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the second quarter worth $237,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter worth $903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

NYSE WAVC opened at $10.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

