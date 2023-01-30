Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 605.4% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 34,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 158.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 59,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IYR opened at $91.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.99. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $113.13.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

