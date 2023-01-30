Commerce Bank Sells 572 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KHC opened at $39.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.