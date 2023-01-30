Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIU) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIU – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globalink Investment were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globalink Investment by 545.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 60,147 shares during the last quarter.

Globalink Investment Price Performance

Shares of GLLIU stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. Globalink Investment Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.76.

About Globalink Investment

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

