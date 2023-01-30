Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 138.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 35,975 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAR opened at $174.33 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.09.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.79.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

