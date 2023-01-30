Commerce Bank Buys 10,750 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.10% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

PZA stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12.

