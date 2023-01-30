Commerce Bank Sells 600 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,062 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,449 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 236,176 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,017,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,723,000 after purchasing an additional 181,504 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,962,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 143.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after acquiring an additional 86,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director L Joshua Sosland bought 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.81 per share, for a total transaction of $30,474.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,502 shares in the company, valued at $869,670.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $43,775.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director L Joshua Sosland purchased 368 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.81 per share, for a total transaction of $30,474.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,670.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,723 shares of company stock valued at $306,370 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMB Financial Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of UMBF opened at $87.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.32 and a 200 day moving average of $86.89. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $76.97 and a twelve month high of $106.08.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

UMB Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Stories

