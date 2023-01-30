Commerce Bank Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $76.61 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day moving average of $76.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

