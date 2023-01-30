Commerce Bank Buys 4,273 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 394.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
H&R Block Price Performance
H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.14 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
H&R Block Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
H&R Block Profile
H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H&R Block (HRB)
- Why Extreme Networks is a Recession-Proof Technology Play
- Is Seagate Technology Signaling the End of its Normalization?
- eHealth Stock Rises from the Ashes. Time to Get In?
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.