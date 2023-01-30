Commerce Bank Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 85.4% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Exelon by 55.4% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.18. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.