Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,115 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,576 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at about $73,521,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at about $55,342,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at about $50,107,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB opened at $177.52 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $157.69 and a one year high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.88.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Mizuho lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

