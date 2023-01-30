FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Position Reduced by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 79.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 59.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 818,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,321,000 after buying an additional 306,248 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE opened at $41.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

