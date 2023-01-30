Commerce Bank Reduces Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 77.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 837,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,869,000 after buying an additional 366,488 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,558,000 after acquiring an additional 242,654 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 5.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,399,000 after purchasing an additional 139,294 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 3,182.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 123,514 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 114.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,553,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE DEO opened at $172.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.14. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $212.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diageo Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.71) to GBX 4,200 ($52.00) in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.86) to GBX 4,500 ($55.71) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($62.03) to GBX 5,100 ($63.14) in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.12) to GBX 2,750 ($34.05) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,090.00.

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.