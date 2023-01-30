Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $319.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.21. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.09.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

