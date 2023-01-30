Commerce Bank Purchases 4,323 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,370 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its position in Shell by 12.7% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 126,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,223 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp increased its holdings in Shell by 4.3% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shell by 2.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Shell by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHEL. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.90) to GBX 2,950 ($36.52) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $58.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.30. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $210.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

