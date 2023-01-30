Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sony Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Sony Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Sony Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SONY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Sony Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $90.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $119.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.47. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

