Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,131 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after buying an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,162,000 after buying an additional 411,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after buying an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,857,000 after buying an additional 1,026,482 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR stock opened at $150.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.76 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.87 and its 200 day moving average is $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLTR. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.