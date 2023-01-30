Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,806,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SNPS opened at $357.27 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $331.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.93.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.
Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.
