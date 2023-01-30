Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Invests $224,000 in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,187 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 130.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,691,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,292,000 after purchasing an additional 958,570 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 445.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,371 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 157.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 13,641 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1,441.0% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 191,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 179,331 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have commented on PSTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.
Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 707.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.28. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $36.71.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $676.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.84 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
