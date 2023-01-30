Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,501,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,414,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Baxter International by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,615,000 after buying an additional 158,284 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Baxter International by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 943,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,584,000 after buying an additional 99,931 shares during the period. Tobam raised its holdings in Baxter International by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 497,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after buying an additional 179,001 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Baxter International by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 383,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,629,000 after buying an additional 55,470 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of BAX opened at $46.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $89.70.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. Research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.58%.

Insider Activity at Baxter International

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Baxter International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Baxter International Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

