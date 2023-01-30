Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Takes $259,000 Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,952 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,257,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,464,026,000 after purchasing an additional 61,501 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,281,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,216,000 after purchasing an additional 992,014 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,772,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,757,000 after acquiring an additional 485,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 55.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,813,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,244 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BMO stock opened at $100.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.80 and its 200 day moving average is $94.85. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.01). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0548 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.31.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile



Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

