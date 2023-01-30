Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $179.22 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.05.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

