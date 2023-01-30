Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $110.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.04. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.53.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.