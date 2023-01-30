Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,321 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock opened at $117.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average is $102.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $86.98 and a 12-month high of $160.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.35.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

