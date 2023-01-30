Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $280,000 Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 572.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,683,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 68.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,426,000 after purchasing an additional 677,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,754,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

ES stock opened at $80.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.