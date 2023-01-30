Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,903 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth $241,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRI opened at $148.37 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $152.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.76%.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.04.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $766,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,260 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

