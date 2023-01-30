Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $262,000 Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,476 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 42.4% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 9,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 20.2% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 96,875 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 16,275 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 53.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,810 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 24.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,719 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $47.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

