Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 55 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Cintas by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $437.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.92.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

