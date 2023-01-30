Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 98,218 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,218 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 202.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Credit Suisse Group Trading Down 0.3 %

CS stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36. Credit Suisse Group AG has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $10.09.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 38.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

