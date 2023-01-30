iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 182.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $14,258,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,610,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
IEI stock opened at $117.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.39. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $127.25.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
- Why Extreme Networks is a Recession-Proof Technology Play
- Is Seagate Technology Signaling the End of its Normalization?
- eHealth Stock Rises from the Ashes. Time to Get In?
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.