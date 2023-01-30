iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 182.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $14,258,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,610,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IEI stock opened at $117.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.39. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $127.25.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

