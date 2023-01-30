Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Abiomed by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Abiomed by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Abiomed by 236.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Abiomed by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,911,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,626,831,000 after buying an additional 68,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABMD shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.50.

Insider Activity at Abiomed

Abiomed Price Performance

In related news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total value of $1,341,793.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,324.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,592.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,324.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,594 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABMD opened at $381.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $381.99.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $265.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.30 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

