Simplex Trading LLC Purchases 22,753 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,753 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URA. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 231.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,089,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,785,000 after buying an additional 1,458,591 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 947,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 834,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,545,000 after purchasing an additional 50,252 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 308.8% during the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 802,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after purchasing an additional 606,424 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA URA opened at $23.14 on Monday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $20.83.

