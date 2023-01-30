Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $150.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $161.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

